Mahabubnagar: Additional Collector conducts sudden inspections at government offices

Mahabubnagar: Local bodies additional Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar conducted surprise inspection at MPDO office and ZPHS government school and integrated with the officials and learned about their issues and problems and later instructed them to implement all the government development and welfare programmes 100 per cent without any delay.

As part of the State government's initiative to conduct two-day inspections in a week on the performance of various government departments and to assess their efforts in successfully implementing the government development and welfare programmes, the additional Collector conducted surprise visit to MPDO office and ZPHS government school in Rajapur mandal and took stock of performance of the government officials on Saturday. While interacting with the MGNREGA staff, the local bodies Collector directed the concerned employees and computer operator to be aware of the new MGNREGA 'Narega' Software and instructed them to upload the data regarding the labor demand, e-Muster and other issues to the new software.

"The MGNREGA software has been changed from RAGA to NAREGA and there are various changes in it. The MGNREGA staff needs to get awareness about these changes soon and adapt to the new software and enter the data without error on a regular basis. If there are any problems we have asked the concerned officials to bring to our notice to resolve them soon," said the additional Collector.

Later the he conducted inspection of the ZPHS school and interacted with the school staff and teachers and students and learnt about the various issues relating to students education, mid-day-meal etc. He also directed the teaching staff to put special concentration on the 10th class students and ensure achieving 100 per cent pass results in the upcoming public examination. The Collector directed the school principal to conduct a meeting with the students and their parents and give advice to their parents to ensure their students attend the special classes and at the same time put extra efforts in their studies at home to achieve better results in the SSC exams.