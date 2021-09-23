Mahabubnagar: Collector Venkat Rao bats for imparting value-based education to children

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao made a surprise visit to Government Modern High School in the district headquarters on Wednesday and inspected the Covid safety norms being followed there.

While interacting with the students and teachers, the District Collector stressed on imparting value-based education to the children by inculcating good values. Upon seeing a student sans mask, the Collector himself put a mask on the child's face and told the children to follow the Covid safety norms strictly.

He took strong objection to the school authorities letting students take the exams outside the classrooms and instructed them to make sure that students sit in the classrooms only. The District Collector was accompanied by Mahabubnagar MEO Jaya Shree and others.

Officials told to expedite project works

Later, the Collector directed the engineering officials and heads of various departments to expedite the works taken up under various schemes and projects in the district.

Taking part in a review meeting on Wednesday at his office, he said, "We have directed the officials to speed up all the ongoing development works under various projects and schemes in the district. Clear instructions were given to initiate the works at the earliest and complete them in time."

The Collector observed that the main reason for delay in works is due to lack of proper coordination. He said the officials of the concerned departments along with the engineering officers should work in coordination to complete the works. Mission Bhagiratha engineer S Venkataramana and others attended the review.