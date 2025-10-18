Mahabubnagar Congress Gathers Opinions for DCC President Selection

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday urged Congress leaders and workers to actively participate in expressing their opinions for the selection of the new DCC president. Speaking at the district Congress office, he said the party’s nationwide “Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan” aims to select DCC presidents democratically across all districts.

The programme was held to collect views from leaders and workers of Mahabubnagar Rural, Mahabubnagar Urban, and Hanwada mandals. MLA Srinivas Reddy explained that AICC observers have been sent to the district to gather suggestions and feedback. Based on these inputs, six members from each district will be selected and their names forwarded to the AICC by October 21. He emphasized that the selection should focus on leaders who can strengthen the party ahead of upcoming Panchayat, municipal, Zilla Parishad, and Mandal Parishad elections. He also urged participants to freely and honestly share their opinions with the observers.

Speaking on the occasion AICC observer M. Narayana Swami said he had personally contacted the Chief Minister by phone to take his opinion on the Narayanapet DCC president selection. He also mentioned that State Minister Vakiti Srinivas submitted his views directly. Swami asked the local leaders to clearly communicate their suggestions without any confusion or hesitation.

The observers first collected feedback from Mahabubnagar Urban Mandal leaders and workers, followed by inputs from Mahabubnagar Rural and Hanwada Mandals at VV Convention Hall. They assured that the six selected members’ names would be sent to the AICC on October 21.

The programme was attended by PCC observers Uzma Shaik, Metta Sai Kumar, State Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Obedulla Kotwal, Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy, TPCC General Secretary Sanjeev Mudiraj and others.