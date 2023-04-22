Mahabubnagar: Congress to fight for justice to IKP staff

Mahabubnagar: The IKP VOA employees have been on an indefinite strike for the past 5 days across the 5 districts of Palamuru region. The Congress party has extended its support to them. Its leaders led by DCC president G Madhusudan Reddy joined the protesters and demanded proper wages to them as per the LabourAct.

The DCC chief alleged that the IKP workers were asked to work overtime and were also not paid salaries regularly. They were like the bedrock for the DWCRA system. They were forced to work overtime with meagre salaries and no job security and other benefits, he criticised.

He also slammed Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy for not standing by the beleaguered employees. He said he would take up the issue with TPCC president Revanth Reddy during the latter's visit to the district on April 30. He assured that they would take up an intensive campaign for getting justice to the IKP employees.

VOAs also staged protests in Kollapur mandal headquarters in Nagarkurnool district, wherein TPCC general secretary Rangineni Abhilash and others supported their cause. They pointed out that the Congress governments in the past strengthened the VOA system, but the BRS government was trying to weaken it by denying them fair wages and job security. They demanded that the government treat all the IKP VOA workers on a par with SERP employees.