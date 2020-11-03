Mahabubnagar: Enquiry held on sarpanch activities

Mahabubnagar: Zillah Parishad CEO Yadaiah along with Jadcherla Mandal Parishad Development Officer Praveen Kumar, on Monday enquired the activities of Jadcherla sarpanch and also interacted with the Housing Board Colony dwellers over the construction of unapproved walking track in the open space at the colony in Jadcherla.



Following a report on The Hans India newspaper on the construction activities taken up by Jadcherla sarpanch Bukka Venkatesh, titled "Residents oppose walking track" on November 2, District Collector S Venkat Rao directed the ZP CEO to enquire the matter.

The ZP CEO and other district authorities visited the Housing Board Colony and interacted with the colony residents and recorded their grievances and complaints.

A retired teacher Gundu Rangaiah said that the sarpanch has been taking unilateral decisions without the consent of the colony people. The sarpanch, instead of improving the existing narrow congested drainage, which was overflowing, is proposing to construct walking track, which is not useful to many, he added and sought the drainage system to be widened as dirty water was entering into their households.

Another resident Kommu Premnath also lodged a complaint stating that the sarpanch has taken up walking track works, giving a deaf ear to their repeated request to clear muck and garbage gathered due to the overflowing drainage near his house. The walking track is not of much use to our colony members, he added.

Premnath demanded the sarpanch to construct community hall instead of walking track in the open space, which could be utilised for conducting functions.

Sarpanch Venkatesham, who was also present on the occasion, said that he always willing to work as per the aspirations of colony dwellers and assured that he will consider all the grievances of the Housing Board Colony residents.

Finally, the ZP CEO, MPDO and sarpanch decided that priority will be given to the issues of colony residents and only after their consent and approval, walking track and community hall will be constructed.