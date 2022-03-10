Mahabubnagar: Gazetted officers' district body gets new head

Mahabubnagar: H Rajagopal, Deputy Tahasildar in Mahabubnagar Rural Mandal, has been appointed as the district president of Gazetted Officers' Association in Mahabubnagar on Thursday.

Rajapogal received the appointment letter from Excise, Prohibition, Tourism and Culture Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud and Telangana Gazetted Officers Association State president V Mamatha at a function organised here.

Mahabubnagar Rural Tahasildar Parthasarathi along with other officers from the district congratulated Rajagopal on the occasion. The Excise minister congratulated Rajagopal and wished him best of luck. He noted Rajagopal has a hardworking nature and has a good reputation of mingling with each and every one and is known for his proactive initiatives in resolving various issues. Rajagopal said he would work hard and fulfil all the responsibilities and keep the hopes of the committee which chose him unanimously for the post.