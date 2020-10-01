Mahabubnagar gearing up for Bathukamma sarees distribution

Mahabubnagar: The district administration of Mahabubnagar is gearing up for the distribution of Batukamma sarees to the women folks above 18 years of age in the district.



While informing this, the District Collector S Venkat Rao said that instructions have been received from the State government with regard to distribution of Batukamma sarees to all the women above 18 years of age." As the government is celebrating 'Bathukamma' as a State festival with a grand fervor, clear instructions have been given to the districts to ensure that the sarees are distributed to the women folks at their doorstep. Accordingly, we are in the process of preparing plans as to how to take up the distribution process by following all the Covid safety norms. Every woman above 18 years of age having their names in the public distribution ration card is eligible to obtain the Bathukamma saris, informed the Collector.

It is learnt that the government has instructed the district administration to distribute the sarees in two modes. The first one is to distribute sarees to all the eligible women by directly sending it to their home through the village and municipal committee members, while the second distribution process will be through ration distribution centres or from any government office or building in their respective localities.

"As the current situation due to prevailing Covid-19 pandemic is not conducive for the people to gather in groups at the distribution centres, we have instructed the concerned distribution authorities to strictly follow the Covid-19 norms like social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks while standing in a queue. The entire responsibility to oversee the distribution process of the sarees is given to village, ward-level committees in the rural areas, while in urban areas the responsibility is given to Ward bill collector, Self Help Group office bearers and ration dealers" he informed.

The distribution process will be first done in the constituency headquarter areas beginning from October 9 and will be later on taken up in the villages and municipalities simultaneously.

The distribution programme will be conducted in the presence of concerned ministers, MLCs and respective MLAs of the region, he informed.