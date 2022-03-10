  • Menu
Mahabubnagar: Government extends aid to electrician's kin

Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy presenting a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Pandu, a farmer who died of electrocution in his fields recently
Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy presenting a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Pandu, a farmer who died of electrocution in his fields recently

Highlights

Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Pandu, a farmer who died accidentally due to electrical shock recently.

Mahabubnagar: Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Pandu, a farmer who died accidentally due to electrical shock recently. The tragic incident took place while he was trying to fix some connections at his field. He came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot.

As Pandu's family is very poor and lost its sole breadwinner, the electricity department announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh.

On Thursday, the electricity officials handed over the cheque to the family members of Pandu at a programme in Devarkadra. Zillah Parishad Chairman Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, Additional Collector Tejas Nandlala and others were present.

