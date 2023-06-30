Mahabubnagar: Government hospital gets Phaco Machine

Mahabubnagar: Dr V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Prohibition, Tourism, Sports and Culture inaugurated the Phaco Machine set up at the Government General Hospital on Thursday. The unit is established at a cost of Rs 20 lakh and it is used for cataract removal surgery.

On the occasion, the minister informed that all necessary modern and highly advanced equipmm,ent was being provided in the government hospitals. These would help save the patients the trouble of going to Hyderabad for specialty treatment, he observed. It is an example of the progress achieved in the new State. Before the formation of Telangana, if there were only 18 doctors, now there are 220 at the GGH, 40 against one pharmacist then, lab technicians number went up from 2 to 38. This change in medical sector was possible only due to the formation of new state of Telangana, he stressed.