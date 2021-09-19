Mahabubnagar: MIM fear made CM skip Liberation Day fete

Mahabubnagar: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is afraid of MIM leaders to celebrate the Liberation Day officially, senior BJP leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) from Mahabubnagar, Jitender Reddy said that KCR who promised to celebrate Liberation Day officially during the Telangana movement had gone back on his words and failed to keep his word to the people of Telangana, belittling the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad from the clutches of Nizam.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office in Mahabubnagar district headquarters on Saturday, Jitender Reddy slammed the TRS leaders' recent comments that central government had not given any funds to the State, he said all the schemes and programmes the State government was implementing had central funds. It was not wise on the part of the TRS leaders to mislead the people by spreading lies against the central government, he said.

Jitender Reddy cited various examples and said that the fish distribution programme which was being taken up under the central government's Blue Revolution programme was funded by the central government. Similarly, sheep, buffalo and other cattle distribution programme taken up under the central government's White Revolution programme was also funded by the central government.

The Mission Bhagiratha and the Mission Kakatiya programmes were also funded by the central government. "Not only these programmes, the city beautification programmes wherein the roads, junctions, parks and other initiatives taken up by the state government are also funded by the central government under the Amruth scheme. Despite the Centre providing all these funds, the TRS leaders are slinging mud on the central government and spreading lies and misleading the public," slammed the BJP leader.

He said more than Rs 75,000 crore revenue was collected by the state government and was completely utilised by the it. He asked if the government was giving any share of this revenue to the central government. He also credited the central government for vaccinating over two crore population in Telangana through 598 vaccination centres providing free of cost vaccines to the public.

Jitender Reddy forecasted that very soon, Huzurabad bye-elections would also give the same verdict as in Dubbaka. He said that KCR was playing gimmicks by fooling the people in the name of Dalit Bandhu. Not a single Dalit had got a single paisa into the accounts till date.

"KCR is known for his fooling tactics and attracting voters. However, the voters can be fooled once or twice but not always. In Warangal we had only one seat earlier, but today we have achieved 11 seats. If we go by recent India Today survey already 84 per cent public are favoring BJP in Telangana and am sure in the next elections BJP flag will fly high in the state," predicted the BJP leader.