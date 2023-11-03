Mahabubnagar: New additions boost Congress prospects

Mahabubnagar: Giving the much-required boost to the Congress party in Jadcherla constituency, as many as 90 major local leaders from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party joined its fold in the presence of Jadhcerla constituency contestant Janampally Anirudh Reddy here on Thursday.

As many as 70 activists of BRS from Tangellapally in Jadcherla and 20 major local leaders from Urkonda in Urkonda mandal made a decisive shift to the Congress. This move marks a substantial increase in the Congress strength in the region. The transition of these activists from the BRS to the Congress has created a buzz in the local political landscape. The move is seen as a vote of confidence in the Congress vision and leadership, and it is expected to invigorate the party’s efforts in the upcoming elections.

The Congress is making strides in expanding its presence in the Jadcherla region and surrounding regions, and the latest addition has raised expectations and anticipation for the forthcoming elections, making them all the more exciting.