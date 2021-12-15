Mahabubnagar: Plastic separator machines installed to clean drains, canals

Mahabubnagar: State-of-the art plastic separator machines have been installed across major nalas to clean and clear the plastic debris and other dirty clogging materials flowing through the major drains across the Mahabubanagar municipality.

While inaugurating the plastic separator machines at Ashok Theatre Junction area in the main sewer stream in the district, Excise and Prohibition Minster Dr Srinivas Goud said that the State government is committed for the modernisation of Mahabubnagar municipality and has spent more than Rs 30 lakh for the installation of sewerage cleaning machines in the Mahabubanagar Town.

"Mahabubanagar municipality is fast developing and we are leaving no stone unturned to make sure all the roads are widened, junctions are beautified and the sewerage nalas and drains are cleaned by installing most modern equipment and sophisticated machinery. Particularly the plastic separators will clean the nalas of the plastic waste and make sure there are no clogging in the way of free flow of drain water and avoid overflowing of manholes in the municipalities," said the Excise Minister.

Enumerating as to how the Telangana government had made each and every public representative responsible and extend their cooperation in the speeding up of all round development. The Minister said that unlike earlier where there used to be no councillor, ward member and even the municipal chairman visited the municipality to take stock of people's issues and problems, today the situation is completely changed and all the representatives of the municipality including municipal chairman, vice chairman, ward councillors and others are regularly in touch with the people and resolving their problems. He said that each and every ward in the district is getting 24 hour drinking water, power and the municipal authorities are collecting the garbage from each household on regular basis and leaning the nalas regularly and transforming the district into a clean and green municipality.

Adding further Dr srinivas Goud said that now with Mahabubnagar town got most advanced plastic separator machines installed especially the main sewers streams will be clog free as the highly advanced new technology machines instantly separate the plastic coming into the sewer.

To remove the garbage and other dirty materials from the mini tank bund in the Pedda Cheruvu cleaning machines are installed and regularly flushing out the dirty debris from the tank.

For the construction of a Community hall in the Vepuri Geri in the district, the Minister said the State government had already released Rs. 14 lakh and with other Rs. 15 lakh more funds, this community hall will be completed and it can be used for organising marriages and other events of the colony and facilitate the public.