Mahabubnagar: Study material distributed to SSC students

Mahabubnagar: The All-in-One study material was distributed to the 10th class students of Zilla Parishad High School in Velkicherla village of Bhootpurm mandal, prepared by Ala Raghupathi Reddy Charitable Trust, on Saturday.

Bhootpur MPP Kadire Shekhar Reddy, along with Deputy MPP Naresh Goud and Sarpanch Padma Jakkireddy distributed the study material to the students. Speaking on the occasion, the Bhootpur MPP said that the students must utilise the study material and study well to bag 10/10 grades in the SSC public examinations.

Adding further, Kadire Shekhar Reddy said that the study material was prepared by the Ala Raghupathi Reddy Charitable Trust and is designed by the expert teachers> He informed that the study material is being distributed free of cost to the students.

"We are distributing the study material to the SSC students in the memory of Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy's father. On the suggestions of the MLA the study material is being distributed to all the government schools in the constituency wherever there are students from weaker economy sections can utilise this opportunity and study hard for the public examinations and bring good name and fame not just for themselves and the school but also for their parents and their villages," said the MPP.

The School Gazetted Head Master Kavitha thanked the MPP and Devarkadra MLA for helping the SSC students of their school by distributing free study material. MPTC Padma Balaswamy, Sub Sarpanch Gous, Gram Committee Party President Narsimha, Darshan Goud, Narayana, Narsimha Reddy, teachers, students and villagers participated in the programme.