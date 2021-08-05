Mahabubnagar: Super specialty hospital finally allotted site

Mahabubnagar: The old collectorate building, which is located in the heart of Mahabubnagar district headquarter, is soon going to be converted into a super specialty hospital.

While informing the new development, Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud said, very soon Mahabubnagar district will become a medical hub, as already there are two Medical colleges, along with a multi-department Government General Hospital with advanced medical equipments. Now with the State government given its nod for the construction of a Super specialty hospital, Mahabubnagar district will become a medical hub, observed the Minister.

Taking part in a programme at the district collectorate, Srinivas Goud, formally handed over the registration papers of the old collectorate building to the officials of Health department for initiating early measures for the construction of a Super Specialty Hospital in place of the old collectorate complex.

It is learnt that the super specialty hospital will be constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crores. As soon as the offices from the old collectorate are shifted to the new integrated collectorate at Palakonda, the government is expected to begin the works for the super specialty hospital.

The Super specialty hospital will come up just opposite to the Mahabubnagar RTC bus stand and to facilitate the free movement of the patients from the bus stand to the hospital, a lift and a walk over bridge will also be constructed.

Very soon the government is expected to call for tenders for the construction of the hospital. It is expected that the new hospital will be completed within one year of beginning of the construction and soon people can avail high quality healthcare services within the district.

District Collector S Venkat Rao, Superintendent of police Venkateshwarlu, Municipal Chairman Koramoni Narasimhulu, Vice Chairman Tati Ganesh, Revenue officials and others took part in the programme.