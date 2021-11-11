Mahabubnagar: Women Commission stresses on protection of girl child

Mahabubnagar: Stressing that there is a need for the comprehensive change in the societal thought process against the girl child, State Women Commission Chairperson V Sunita Laxma Reddy, while speaking at a seminar in the district on Wednesday said that even thought there have been lots of laws, acts and safety regulations being incorporated and enacted in our legal system, unless and until there is a comprehensive change in the thought process of the people in the society against girls and women change, only then girl children and women will be treated with equality and dignity.

"I feel that unless and until there is a change in the way society thinks about girls, only then we will witness the real women's empowerment," said the Chairpersons, while speaking at the seminar on the topic of "Women's Empowerment, Domestic Violence and Sexual Harassment in the Workplace" at the Mahabubnagar Zilla Parishad Conference Hall.

The commission member said that there is a need to raise both males and females equally in the society. She said that the Women's Commission would provide awareness on the protection and rights of women and would stand by them on the assistance provided by the Commissioner to those close to them.

Adding further the Women's commission chairperson said that with the implementation of POSH law it will enable an internal grievance committee in each department to protect women from sexual harassment at the workplace. "I feel that there should be a change in the case of in-laws towards married daughters, that married girls should also have a positive attitude and that there should be no harassment if mother-in-laws and father-in -laws are treated as mothers and fathers.

Sunita Laxma Reddy also stressed that steps should be taken to detect and prevent child marriages by representatives of Anganwadi in their local area in advance. This will help to stop child marriages at the last minute so that the girl's parents do not incur wedding expenses. She also felt that every marriage must be registered and steps must be taken towards this end by strengthening social committees and be vigilant against cyber crimes, observed the Chairperson.

Ms Reddy observed that the government is also implementing several schemes for the protection and welfare of women. She said especially for the protection of women the government had set up 'SHE' teams and setting up 'Bharosa' centers to instill confidence and to protect the victims of violence.

District Welfare Officer Rajeshwari, DVCL District Coordinator Aruna, Advocate Ravi Kumar Yadav, APD Sharada and Nagrani and others spoke on various topics pertaining to women's protection and welfare during the seminar.