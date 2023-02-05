Maharashtra: CM KCR reaches Gurduwara, offers prayers at the temple

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday after reached Gurdwara temple in Nanded after receiving a grand welcome from the local BRS leaders there. He offered prayers in the temple which is near to the venue from where he will proceed to address the massive public meeting.

The stage is all set for Bharat Rashtra Samithi party's first public meeting outside Telangana in Nanded on Sunday. It would be the second massive public meeting of the party after Khammam. The BRS party leaders who have been camping in the Nanded district for a couple of days have made several arrangements to make the party meeting a grand success. The one kilometre area around the public meeting venue has been decked up with pink flags, flexis, balloons and big hoardings.

Chief Minister would reach Nanded Airport at 12.30 pm. He would pay tributes to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue near the venue of the public meeting. He would then visit famous Gurudwara in Nanded city and after prayers, he would reach public meeting venue at 1.30 pm and address the public meeting.

The Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who has been overseeing the arrangements of the public meeting, has been visiting nearby villages and talking to the people there explaining the programmes of the BRS government and urging them to attend the meeting. Party leaders said that some of the leaders from Congress and BJP would be attending the public meeting on Sunday.

There were talks of BRS leaders holding talks with former Chief Minister Ashok Chawan, leaders of Shetkari Sanghathan and others. Indrakaran Reddy said that the BRS is coming into national politics to bring a qualitative change in the country and for alternative politics. The party leaders expect that people from the neighbouring districts would be attending the public meeting.