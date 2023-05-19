Mahbubanagar: Congress online quiz competition brochure released

Mahbubanagar : The Congress party leaders released the brochure for Rajiv Gandhi Youth Online Quiz Competition at District Congress Committee office on Saturday.

DCC president G Madhusudhan Reddy, along with district senior Congress leaders released the poster and said that the main aim of the quiz competition is to awaken the hidden intellectual knowledge and power of the youth of the Telangana State. He said this new initiative is being inspired by the Hyderabad Youth Declaration.

The DCC president further informed that although the competition is being held across the State, the selection of prizes will be done constituency wise.

“The main objective of conducting the online Rajive Gandhi Youth Quiz is to recognise and encourage the intellectual potential of the youth and to improve general knowledge. It is also aimed at to encourage people to think differently beyond the scope of traditional education systems and to have an understanding of Indian history, Telangana history and Telangana movement,” said the DCC president.

The Congress leader informed that those candidates who are interested to participate in the quiz competition must register by June 1 and the online examination will be held on June 2, on the formation day of Telangana State. The constituency wise prices announced will be a laptop for the first prize, the second prize is a smart phone, the third prize will be a tab. This apart, 10 smart watches will be given to those who stand in the list of top 10 winners.

The DCC president said that an electric scooter will be given as a gift to a woman who has shown outstanding talent in each constituency.

The participants of the competition should give a missed call to 7661899899 to receive an SMS with the registration web link. The last date for registration is June 1. Calling for large participation of young men and women aged 16 to 35 years in this competition.