Mahbubanagar: Deadline for land regularisation under GO 58, 59 extended

Mahbubanagar: The State government has extended the deadline for land regularisation under the government order (GO) 58 and 59 for one more month.

As part of this, district Collector G Ravi Nayak, during a video conference on Thursday with tahasildars of all the mandals in the district directed them to scrutinise thoroughly each and every application submitted in Dharani portal with regard to land regularisation.

The district Collector also instructed the tahasildars to see that the documents submitted along with the applications in Dharani portal must be verified thoroughly before taking a decision with regard to missing survey numbers and correction of extension of land.

He advised the officials to reject those applications which are having no proper supporting documents for their claim and at the same time asked them to create awareness programmes for the farmers to submit their applications with all fool proof documents for taking a correct decision in resolving the land problems of the farmers. The Collector also instructed EDM Chandrasekhar to give instructions to all the e-Seva managements to not to upload incomplete applications and see that before uploading the applications all necessary documents are attached and verified. Referring to pending applications related to the land survey, the district Collector directed the tahasildars and the concerned survey officials to take steps to complete the land survey in a time targeted manner and resolve all pending applications.