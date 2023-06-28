Mahbubnagar: 1,335 contract lecturers working in 12 State universities

Mahbubnagar: The members of Palamuru University Teachers joint Action Committee on Tuesday staged a protest demanding the State government to regularise their posts.

According to Dr. Vangari Bhoomaiah, president PU teachers JAC, more than 1,335 contract lecturers working on outsourcing in 12 State universities across Telangana. And all these teaching faculty who have been appointed on outsource bases have delivered their services for than 5-20 years and they are all eagerly waiting to be regularised by the government.

Speaking to media, during their protest in Palamuru University, Dr Vangari Bhoomaiah reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had released a government order (GO Ms. No. 16, dated February 26, 2016) stating that all those outsourcing employees working in various fields will be regularised, however, even after several years passed, not a single teaching staff working in various universities have been regularised.

In view of this, the members of PU Teacher’s JAC staged a protest by kneeling down in the lawns in front of the administrative building and raised slogans demanding the government to immediately regularise their posts and warned that if the government does not heed to their request they will intensify their protest in a big way in the coming days.

“The Chief Minister had promised to regularise the outsourcing employees of various departments and many have also been regularised, however, the CM had forgotten the 1,335 outsourcing teaching faculty working in 12 universities across the state. We are demanding the government to immediately regularise their services and provide them salaries on par with the regular employees,” appealed Dr. Vangari Bhoomaiah.