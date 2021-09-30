Mahbubnagar: 5-day target to complete plantation along highways

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao on Thursday set 5-day target to the officials concerned to complete plantation programme along Mahbubnagar-Jadcherla and Mahbubnagar-Bhootpur national highway corridors.

He inspected plantation programme along both sides and median of the NH 167 and directed the forest department authorities to complete plantation drive along the highway in 5 days.

Saplings being planted in multiple rows along the 15 km stretch between Jadcherla and Mahbubnagar national highway.

The Collector also planted a sapling along the median and expressed satisfaction at the pace of the plantation programme.

The Collector directed the officials concerned to replace the dead plants with same saplings immediately and to water the plants regularly.