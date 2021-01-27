Mahbubnagar: 500-km cycling tour to spread awareness on Anaemia

Mahbubnagar: Ravi Foundation in association with Palamuru Cycling Club has embarked on a 500-kilometer cycling tour to create awareness among the people on Anaemia.

Briefing the media about the cycling tour here on Wednesday, Medical Director of Ravi Children's Hospital Dr Shekar said that many children, particularly adolescent girls, are suffering with Anaemia. Hence, they have decided to take up cycling tour in nine districts across the State to create awareness. The four-day cycling tour will begin on January 28 from Mahbubnagar and will conclude on January 31. The participants of the 500-Kilometer cycling tour include Dr V Shekar, N Krishna Kumar, D Srinivas, Venugopal Reddy, Sailu and Muneeruddin.

The cycling team lead by Dr Shekar is expected to travel from Mahbubangar to Kalwakurthy to Devarakonda in Nalgonda district on the first day. On the second day, they will travel along national highway from Devarkonda to Nalgonda to Suryapet and on the third day, they will tour Suryapet, Jangaon and Gajwel districts. On the fourth and final day of the cycling tour, they will start from Gajwel and conclude their tour in Hyderabad, covering Bhongir, Medak and Medchal.

Dr Shekar said that Anaemia is a condition where a person lacks enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to the body tissues.

"Anaemia may make people feel tired and weak. There are many forms of anaemia, each with its own cause. Anaemia can be temporary or long term, and it can range from mild to severe. Many people are unaware of this disease and through our cycling tour, we want to spread awareness among the public," he informed.