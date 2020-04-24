Mahbubnagar: Conduct Ramzan prayers at home said Excise Minister Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Wishing the people of Muslim community on the eve of Ramzan, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud urged them to make sure that all types of Ramzan prayers will be held safely at home, during a meeting held with the religious leaders at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Realising the prevailing healthcare emergency in Mahbubnagar and across the State due to coronavirus, the district administration has decided to direct all the religious leaders of Muslim community to offer prayers in their houses only.

Stating that of the 11 positive cases in the district, five patients were cured and six are undergoing treatment and no new cases for the past one week, the Minister sought their cooperation at this time of health emergency.

He promised to ensure that there will be no shortage of fruits in the market as there will be huge demand for fruits during Ramzan. He reminded that temples, churches and Masjids in the district were already closed to stop mass gatherings.

District Collector S Venkat Rao, SP Rema Rajeshwari, Additional Collector Mohan Lal, Additional SP Venkateshwarlu and others attended the meeting.