Mahbubnagar: Congress thanks ‘Mother Sonia Gandhi’ for giving Telangana

Mahbubnagar : Marking the 10th anniversary of Telangana State, the district Congress party leaders led by DCC president, G Madhusudhan Reddy, celebrated the event by conducting a huge bike rally from the Congress party office to the Clock Tower in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudan Reddy termed former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as Mother of Telangana State who had taken untold pain and sacrificed the interests of the party just to fulfill the decades old aspirations of Telangana people and always stood for the cause of Telangana region irrespective of various hurdles faced by the party.

As part of the celebrations, the district Congress leaders and workers organised a bike rally as a token of gratitude to the former AICC president and later conducted ‘Palabhisekham’ to Sonia Gandhi’s portrait and grandly celebrated by busting crackers at the clock tower square.

The DCC president said that during the last 9-year BRS rule the people of Telangana, particularly the youths and farmers have lost their lands under projects and general public at large are facing various problems and the true aspirations of Telangana State have not fulfilled as the BRS party has fooled each and every section of society. If Telangana people’s ambitions are to be fulfilled, Congress should come to power.

Adding further, the DCC president said that instead of fulfilling the aspirations and needs of Telangana people, the BRS leaders including BRS Ministers and MLAs are amassing huge amount of money by adopting corrupt means and made the state bankrupt due to their inefficiency.

He said that the state of Telangana, which was formed with a surplus budget, haS incurred debts of more than Rs 4, 50, 000 crore under the BRS rule, and the BRS party has destroyed the State.

GMR added that each and every section in Telangana is suffering under the BRS government. They have looted the state and ruined the lives of the people of Telangana.