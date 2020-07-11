Mahbubnagar: CPI demands Covid-19 hospitals in each district

Mahbubnagar: Expressing concern over the increasing number of corona positive cases in Mahbubnagar district and elsewhere in other parts of Telangana, Communist Party of India (CPI) district leaders demanded the State government for setting up special Covid-19 hospitals in each district immediately and to equip these hospitals with all the necessary medical staff, equipment and medicines for the patients. They staged a protest at Telangana crossroads in Mahbubnagar on Saturday.



While speaking to The Hans India, party district secretary Paramesh Goud said though the government has taken stringent measures during the early breakout of coronavirus, but it has failed to carry forward the same intensity in ensuring the public with not getting infected with the deadly virus. He said the government had miserably failed in containing the spread of coronavirus in the State.

"Except one or two big hospitals like Gandhi, Osmania Hospitals in Hyderabad and KIMs in Warangal, the State government had not set up more hospitals for the corona patients. Because of this, the infected persons had to visit private hospitals until they finally know that they are corona infected. But by that time they would have already infected other persons, who they may have come in contact, leading to wide spread of the disease in the State," he informed. Hence, CPI is demanding for immediate setting up of special Covid-19 hospitals at each district headquarters and make sure that those suspected cases are immediately screened. With this, treatment could be provided to the affected at these hospitals only, instead of shifting them to Hyderabad, he opined. On Saturday, 20 new cases were witnessed in Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Kollapur, Narayanpet, Gadwal and other districts.