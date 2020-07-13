Mahbubnagar: Don't indulge in dirty politics in time of health emergency says KTR

Mahbubnagar: Stating that the opposition parties are trying to take unethical advantage of Covid healthcare emergency in the State to gain political points by misleading the people, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that it is unfortunate that the opposition leaders instead of extending constructive ideas to beat the emergency situation are indulging in politics, which is not correct.

Taking on the opposition parties for unnecessarily creating mistrust among the people and fear among the healthcare workers, who are fighting the Covid-19 battle as front line worriers, the IT Minister said that the entire world is under the grip of coronavirus and the it is time that each and every one should come together share ideas and fight this deadly virus collectively.

"The entire world is under the grip of the deadly coronavirus. It is the time we need to give encouragement and motivate the front line worriers like doctors, policemen, municipal workers and sanitation workers to do their duties properly so that those suffering will be saved.

It is really unfortunate that the opposition party members are showing small faults as big under the lens and trying to gain political mileage. They are alleging we are not conducing enough Covid tests, but it is not true, the government is following all the ICMR guidelines and if needed is also ready to take up more number of tests," said KTR.

He urged the opposition parties not to engage in dirty politics as it will not earn anything for them as there are no elections in the near future. He also stated that the government is ready to take any kind of constructive suggestions and ideas from the opposition parties.

"As many private hospitals are not coming forward to provide treatment for corona patients, the government is doing all it can to provide best of the quality medical treatment to the infected patients. There may be some small flaws here and there but that does not mean the government is doing nothing to save the people from the deadly virus.

We will correct the flaws and will make sure each and every individual gets best of quality medical treatment in all the government hospitals," said KTR.

Earlier, in his one-day tour of Mahbubnagar district, KTR, along with Etala Rajender, Minister for Health, Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise and Prohibition took part in the Harithahaaram and distributed 10 lakh saplings to farmers.

Later they planted trees along the main highway in the district. The IT Minister also inaugurated double bedroom houses in Veerannapet and later laid a foundation stone for Urban Eco Park at Mayuri. The Minister also inaugurated Mahbubnagar Expo and Roadside vendors market at Forest department office in the district.