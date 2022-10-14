Mahbubnagar: Finally, govt wakes up to land-related woes

Mahbubnagar: Collector S Venkat Rao has embarked on visits to every mandal to resolve the land-related issues on the Dharani portal in Mahabubnagar district.

During his visit to Mahammadabad mandal on Thursday, he inspected the Tehsildar office and took stock of the issues pertaining to Dharani land portal. He gave instructions, solving many an issue. He also interacted directly with the famers and the affected people.

The main objective of touring the mandals is to resolve the land related problems in Dharani portal. In view of this the Mahabubnagar district administration has decided to take Dharani to the people and directly interacting with them and resolving them then and there, informed the district collector.

Ever since the implementation of Dharani portal, people have been facing many problems with updation of their details or inclusion of their lands in the prohibited list. In view of this, the Collector decided to personally learn of issues the issues on ground and resolve them on the spot. "Today we inspected the Mahammadabad Tahasildar office and examined the land and revenue records of all the 10 villages and 1483 survey numbers in the mandal. I am satisfied with the work of the Tehsildar and staff collecting accurate evidence in each case to help resolve the problems of people," said the Collector.

He assured the people the administration was taking steps to resolve all the issues in a time-bound manner, especially with the recent launch of T-33 module, and other quick modules.