Mahbubnagar: Land mafia trying to sell unapproved lands

Mahbubnagar: Land mafia in Shagapur village of Addakal mandal in Mahbubnagar district is carrying out its illegal activities unabated and trying to dupe the gullible public by selling non-approved plots.

According to information, Sri Bharati Infra & Developers had recently erected a board notifying that they have obtained DTCP layout permission for the plots on 69 acres of land adjacent to national highway 44 under the limits of Shagapur and Gudibanda villages. But the company reportedly cheated innocent public in the name of DTCP layout plots and sold them plots without permission from the government.

The land mafia's nefarious designs were unearthed by Diddi Praveen Kumar, president of Nenu Saitam NGO from Mahbubnagar. According to Praveen Kumar, earlier also the same land mafia had tried to sell farmland plots to the public without obtaining proper permission from neither Gram Panchayat nor District Planning officials.

Praveen said that he came to know about the farmland plots in 69 acres near NH 44 near Shagapur one month ago. He said that he lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned after learning that the company had not obtained any permission from the authorities concerned.

Responding to the complaint, Shagapur Panchayat Secretary issued notice to the landowners concerned and removed the board that was erected.

However, the company once again came out with a new drama and again erected a board in the name of Sri Bharati Infra & Developers and claimed to have obtained DTCP layout permission.

After enquiring with the officials, it was found out that the company hadn't obtained permission whatsoever from the government and the land mafia was infringing the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018 section (113) by indulging in illegal layout without obtaining permission and duping gullible public by selling un approved plots, informed Praveen Kumar.

Based on the complaint filed by Praveen Kumar, police and revenue officials removed the board. The Panchayat Secretary also issued a notice to the landowners to get permission immediately for the layout and remove the board, or else, appropriate action would be initiated for taking up illegal layout.