Mahbubnagar: Negligence of govt dashed hopes of 30 lakh youths says BJP president G Manohar Reddy

Mahbubnagar : BJP State vice president G Manohar Reddy said that the irresponsible and negligence behaviour of TSPSC Board and the BRS government has ruined the hopes of more than 30 lakh unemployed youths in the State.

Pitching against the insensitive and careless attitude of the State government with regard to the lives, careers and hopes of unemployed youths in the State, the BJP decided to launch a 'Million March' programme from Mahbubnagar district on April 25.

In fact, earlier the 'Million March' Prograrmme which was scheduled to be organised on April 21 has been postponed to April 25 keeping in view the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Telangana state on April 23.

While addressing a press meet in Mahbubnagar BJP party office on Tuesday, the BJP vice president along with BJP State treasurer Bhandari Shanti Kumar demanded resignation of State IT and Industries Minister KTR for TSPSC paper leak. They also demanded that all those candidates who have been facing the agony of rewriting the TSPSC competitive examinations must be compensated with Rs. 1 lakh to each candidate by the government.