Mahbubnagar: Officials told to make Bathukamma grand success

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao directed the officials of all departments to celebrate Bathukamma festival in a big way and make it a grand success in the district.

At a meeting with the officials of various departments here on Thursday, the Collector instructed them to make sure that all government schemes and programmes were implemented successfully at ground level and to review them regularly to identify issues and resolve the same at the earliest.

He directed the officials of each department must hold review meeting on a topic every day and to focus on priority sectors like education, health and other welfare and development programmes in the district.

Speaking about Bathukamma festivity, Collector Venkat Rao said programmes would be conducted from October 7 to 14. Its learnt that Revenue department will celebrate Bathukamma on October 8 at ZP ground; animal husbandry and medical and health departments on 9; district welfare and housing department on 10; Zilla Parishad officials on 11; district forest and agriculture departments will celebrate the festival on 12; irrigation department and district panchayat on 13; welfare department on October 14. A huge programme will be organised at Tank Bund on the last day of the celebrations.