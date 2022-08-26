Mahendi makes police job aspirants ineligible

Suraypet: District SP Rajendra Prasad has asked those seeking a career in the police department may inadvertently lose the chance to write the test if they apply Mehendi to their hands.

Reviewing the arrangements for the constables eligibility test to be conducted on August 28 here on Thursday, the top official said candidates appearing for the written examination should come to the examination center one hour early, and strictly follow rules and regulations regarding the examination, which were provided in the hall-tickets. No electronic gadgets should be allowed into the examination room.

"We have trained the staff to take fingerprints of the candidates appearing for the written test through biometric system," he informed. Mehendi would not make this possible and hence the candidates should shun it.

He said that as many as 23,571 candidates registered for the exam in the district. Of them, 12,552 will take the test at 47 centers in Suryapet sub-division and 11,019 in Kodada division, he added.