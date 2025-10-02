Mahishasura effigy burnt in Karimnagar as Dasara celebrations reach climax

Karimnagar: A grand spectacle unfolded at the Sri Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar on Wednesday as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar led the symbolic burning of Mahishasura’s effigy, marking the triumph of good over evil during the Dasara festivities. The event drew a large crowd of devotees who gathered to witness the dramatic reenactment of Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon king. BJP state president Ramachander Rao participated in the Rudra Sahit Chandi Yagam at the Sri Mahashakti Temple on the tenth day of the Sri Devi Navratri celebrations.

As the effigy was set ablaze, chants of “Jai Durga Bhavani” echoed through the temple grounds, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere. The ritual was part of the tenth-day celebrations of Sri Devi Navratri, which culminated in the Rudra Sahit Chandi Yagam performed by the Union Minister and his wife.

Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasized the deeper significance of Dasara, calling it “the ultimate victory of Dharma over those who commit injustice, irregularities, and anarchy.”

He stated that the festival serves as a reminder of the enduring power of righteousness and the need to uphold moral values in society.The Mahishasura effigy burning is a traditional highlight of Dasara, symbolizing the destruction of evil forces and the restoration of peace and justice. The Sri Mahashakti temple, known for its vibrant Navratri celebrations, was adorned with festive decorations and hosted a series of spiritual programs throughout the day.

Devotees from across Karimnagar and neighboring districts participated in the celebrations, offering prayers and witnessing the rituals with reverence. Cultural performances and devotional music added to the festive spirit, making the event a memorable convergence of faith and tradition. The Union Minister’s presence and active participation underscored the cultural and spiritual importance of the festival, reinforcing its message of unity, devotion, and the triumph of good over evil.