Maintain transparency in selecting Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, seeks Seethakka

Mulugu: AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya sought the State government to implement the Dalit Bandhu, a scheme aimed at empowering the SC families by providing one-time capital assistance of Rs 10 lakh. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, she also urged the government to increase the number of beneficiaries in the current phase. It may be noted here that as of now, the government has decided to provide assistance to 100 beneficiaries per each Assembly constituency.

"The government entrusted the responsibility of selecting the beneficiaries to the MLAs. I have no less than 7,000 SC families that are eligible under the scheme. But the predicament is that I have no choice but to select just 100 beneficiaries. As we have a large number of Dalits in each constituency, there is a necessity to increase the number of beneficiaries," Seethakka said.

She said that it's understandable how the MLAs across the State were selecting the beneficiaries. "I suggest the government select the 100 beneficiaries through a lottery instead of pick and choose by MLAs. It ensures transparency," Seethakka said.