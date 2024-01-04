Major Reshuffle of Bureaucrats: Cynosure Smita shunted out of CMO

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle in the state administration, senior bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal, who played a key role in the CMO in the previous BRS government, was shunted out from the focal posts she was handling.

The 2001 batch IAS officer Smita was posted as the Member Secretary of the State Finance Commission. Till now, she was holding the post of CM Secretary and Secretary to Irrigation and Rural Water Supply.

In a significant move, 1991 batch IFS officer G Chandrashekhar Reddy has been appointed as Secretary to the Chief Minister. The government had earlier appointed senior IAS officer Sheshadri and IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim as Secretaries in the CMO. Inspector General in the Stamps and Registration department K Srinivasulu has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister. Srinivasulu was handling the Stamps and Registration wing efficiently for the last one decade and played a key role in increasing the revenue through property sales in the Registration wing. The Chief Minister, it is said, wants to utilise his services to strengthen the realty sector and also increase revenue to meet the needs of the state finances which is facing a critical situation. Secretary to GAD Rahul Bojja was transferred and posted as Secretary to Irrigation and CAD. Additional Director General to Dr MCR HRD Institute Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka was transferred and posted as Secretary in the Mines and Geology department.

Commissioner to Labour Ahmed Nadeem was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary in the Planning department.

The most important planning wing in the state government was not having a permanent secretary for many years. Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao was holding full additional charge.



The other postings include transferring of Harichandana Dasari as Nalgonda District Collector. Adwait Kumar and K Shashanka were posted as Mahabubabad and Rangareddy District Collectors, respectively. Chittem Lakshmi has been appointed as Managing Director of the TS Dairy Development Cooperative Federation. Asha Masrat Khanam was posted as Secretary of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational institutions.