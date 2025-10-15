Make district drug-free: Collector

District Collector Pamela Satpathy said that strict measures should be taken to eradicate drugs that destroy the future of youth and students and make the district drug-free.

The district level Narco Coordination Committee meeting with officials from the Police, Excise Department, Child Welfare Department, Medical and other departments was held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The Collector suggested that awareness should be created in schools, colleges and public places on the ill effects of drug abuse. Officials should jointly conduct inspections in schools and pan shops on the roadsides.

Teachers and parents were advised to constantly observe the behavior of students. It was stated that students should be involved in awareness programmes and lectures and drawing competitions should be organised on the ill effects of drugs.

Karimnagar CP Gaush Alam said that regular patrols are being conducted to eradicate narcotics. He explained that government, private hostels, RTC cargo, private parcel companies as well as godowns related to online companies are being inspected.

He said that drug de-adiction kits are available. On this occasion, cases of narcotics were explained. He warned that strict action will be taken if drugs are abused.

Later, a QR code poster of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was unveiled and a pledge was administered. RDO Ramesh Babu, DWO Saraswati and officials of various departments participated in this

programme.