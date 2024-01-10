Make Intl Kite festival a huge success: Min Jupally Krishna Rao

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao on Tuesday called for the success of the International Kite and Sweet Festival to be held in the city from January 13 to 15.

Many representatives of different countries and States met the minister in the Secretariat on Tuesday. The Minister said that kite players were happy to come here from other countries with various kites and introduce them to us. They discussed the arrangements for the festival to be held at the Secunderabad Parade Ground.

The officials have been advised to give quality hospitality to the guests coming from the country and abroad without any shortcomings. He directed the officials to make arrangements to reflect the culture and traditions of Telangana. The representatives were asked to give any advice, suggestions and suggestions to conduct this ceremony more in the coming years.

The Minister said that Telangana state capital Hyderabad was a 'Mini India'. It is said that people from all the states and regions of the country have settled in the cosmopolitan city. Hyderabad has become a destination for many religions. The International Kite and Sweet Festival will be organized to increase the brand image of Hyderabad. It is estimated that around 15 lakh visitors would attend. The kite players from 16 countries along with kite players from different states will participate in the Kite and Sweet Festival.

He said that kites of different types and colors will be flying in the sky. People from different States would sell 400 types of home-made sweets as well as Telangana cuisine at the food Court. Cultural programs would also be taken up. Spectators have free entry, and all are invited to the International Kite and Sweet Festival. Minister Jupalli said that in the coming days, the International National Kite and Sweet Festival will be expanded to urban and rural areas and the culture, traditions and arts of Telangana will be brought to glory.