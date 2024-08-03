Make the 3rd National Lok Adalat Successful - District Principal Judge Rajesh Babu

NagarKurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Principal Judge and Legal Services Authority Chairman, D. Rajesh Babu, stated that everyone should take advantage of the 3rd National Lok Adalat, which will be held on the 14th of this month, and that litigants must attend. On Saturday, he held a coordination meeting in the district court premises with officials from the police, revenue, excise, women and child welfare, medical and health departments, and members of the Bar Association.

During the meeting, District Judge D. Rajesh Babu mentioned that there are 6482 civil cases and 7668 crime cases in Nagar Kurnool district. He urged the officials from various departments to take the initiative to resolve as many of these cases as possible. He suggested making efforts to ensure litigants attend the 3rd National Lok Adalat and to make them aware of this opportunity. He pointed out that there is an opportunity to resolve various types of cases in Lok Adalat and suggested resolving these cases through compromise. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of all officials to educate the public and take measures to provide relief from cases. District Judge Rajesh Babu urged litigants to take advantage of the 3rd National Lok Adalat on August 14th to get relief from their cases. Senior Judge Sabitha, Judges N. Srinidhi, Mounika, Mamatha Reddy, Additional SP Rameshwar, Collectorate AO Chandrasekhar, officials from various departments, lawyers, and officials from the police, excise, and forest departments participated in the meeting.