Malkajgiri devpt is possible only with BJP: Eatala

Malkajgiri devpt is possible only with BJP: Eatala
Speaking during electioneering in Gajularamaram, Qutubullapur assembly constituency on Sunday, BJP Malakajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender said, “Some people are asking to cast their votes in the name of Lord Ram.

However, they should remember that parties and leaders should act according to the wishes of the people. That is why the BJP is honouring the wishes of the people,” he said.

Eatala said Modi is credited with abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. “Earlier, hoisting the Indian flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar meant death. But, now, things have changed after the complete integration of J&K with India,” he added.

Also, all the Chinese bazaars have been closed after the BJP has come to power and replaced them with ‘Made in India’ products, he pointed out.

