Mallampally New Mandal Gazette Notification Issuance
Objections and suggestions on the formation of Mandal should be submitted within 15 days: District Collector Ila Tripathi.
On the formation of new mandal Mallampally Mandal in the district as per the orders of the Government
District Collector Tripathi Nedoka said in a statement that the gazette has been released.According to the District Collector, the Gazette Notification No. 331/2023, dated 23.09.2023, has been issued in both Telugu and English languages as directed by the state government to establish Mallampally mandal as a new mandal in the district.
In the statement, the collector asked that if there are any objections or suggestions on the formation of this mandal, they should be submitted directly in the district collector's office within 15 days in written form in English or Telugu languages.
The Collector has issued instructions to the officials to publish this gazette notification in all district offices and mandal offices.