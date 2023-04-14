Mallikarjun Kharge to attend today's public meet in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A huge Congress public meeting- Jai Bharat Satyagraha Sabha- will be held in Mancherial to mark Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on Friday. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be the chief guest.

Bhatti said the party was planning to mobilise one lakh people for the meeting, which will be attended by Kharge and other senior leaders. The party will pay tributes to Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Komaram Bheem at the meeting. He called upon party leaders to work for success of the meeting. Bhatti said the meeting will be the first to kick start election-related party activities in the State. Senior leaders were already on 'padayatra' in districts; more party programmes are planned to mobilsie people's support in coming days.

He said the party will expose 'misdeeds' of BRS government and BJP- led Centre in series of programmes planned by the State party.