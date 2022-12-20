Mallu Ravi condemns Rajagopal's comments on Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi on Monday condemned the remarks made by BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Referring to the comment of Rajagopal Reddy, calling Revanth as blackmailer, he warned the BJP leader of facing the wrath of the Congress party leaders. He said that the Congress activists would cut off the tongue of Rajagopal Reddy if he continued his rant against the TPCC chief.

He made it clear that Rajagopal Reddy became an MP, MLA and MLC due to the blessings of the party and added that Reddy had cheated the party by selling himself to BJP for money.

He said that Rajagopal Reddy had earned thousands of crores of rupees under the Congress party's rule and added that the same Rajagopal Reddy was now conspiring against the party. He alleged that Rajagopal Reddy is doing political prostitution in the BJP. He asked Rajagopal Reddy to shut his mouth against Revanth Reddy.