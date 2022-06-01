Man carrying 30kg ganja held

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Wednesday arrested a man who was allegedly into ganja peddling and was carrying about 30 kg ganja on his motorcycle.

The arrested person identified as Lavudya Ganesh (28) a JCB driver from Kamareddy district, purchased the contraband from a person in Chinthur area of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and was transporting to Kamareddy on his Yamaha FZ motorcycle when he was detained at ORR tollgate at Abdullapurmet on Hyderabad outskirts.

"Ganesh assumed that police will not suspect him, if he carried to contraband on his motorcycle. Nevertheless, we had information and caught him," said Inspector, SOT L B Nagar, B Anji Reddy.

Earlier in the day, an inter-state Satta betting racket was busted by the Commissioner's Task Force (south) on Wednesday and six persons were arrested involved in it. The police seized Rs. 35,580 in cash.

The accused are identified as Mohd Azmath Ali (41), Mohd Wasim Khan (28), Shaik Dawood (33), Akramuddin (33), Mohd Ali Khan (29) and Raju (55) while Shaik Sadiq of Maharashtra is believed to be absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided a house at Kanchanbagh and detained the organiser Ali, who was organising the Satta betting along with Sadiq of Maharashtra.

"Daily wagers were participating in the betting and losing their hard-earned money. On information, a raid was conducted and they were taken into custody," said Task Force Inspector, S Raghavendra. Efforts are on to nab Sadiq at the earliest.