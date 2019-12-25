Man, cousin die while trying to rescue mother in Hyderabad

Getting into details, Manohar (24), his mother Shasikala and cousin D Soni (17) went to Chandanagar railway station and were crossing the tracks to reach to the ticket counter.

When Manohar and Soni looked back to check if Shasikala was coming, they found her lying on the track in an attempt to kill herself. The duo rushed towards her and pushed away from the track when the train hit them leaving Shasikala in shock.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. The railway police registered a case and ascertaining the reason behind Shasikala's attempt to commit suicide. An invesigation is underway.