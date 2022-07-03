Man detained for stalking minor girl in Hyderabad

  • Menu
Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police on Saturday detained one person for reportedly stalking and sexually harassing a minor girl on Instagram.

The accused identified as Meka Prudhvi (24), hailing from Palvancha of Bhadradri-Kothagudem was working as an office boy in a private firm. He created fake Instagram profiles displaying pictures of girls and sent friend requests to many girls and made friends with them.

Police informed that when they accepted his request, he started texting and slowly asked them to share their private photos. When they refused, he threatened to morph their pictures and post them on social media.

However, when he tried to do the same with a minor victim, she filed a complaint with the Cyber police. Based on her complaint they arrested the man and booked a case under several sections of the POCSO Act, IT Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

