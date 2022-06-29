Man ends life after family denies share of property

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a businessman reportedly committed suicide at his house at Gopalapuram in Secunderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The man identified as Srinivas lived along with his family at Gopalapuram and it is reported that there were property disputes going on within the family for the past few months.

On the unfortunate day, Srinivas shot a selfie video where he alleged his mother and other family members were not giving him a share in the property and hence he had decided to end his life.

The police reached the spot after the locals alert the police and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to mortuary. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.