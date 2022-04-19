Man ends life in hotel room at Saifabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man was found dead in a room of a hotel. The incident took place at Masab Tank in Saifabad on Tuesday. The man identified as Shabharinath from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh is believed to have consumed poisonous substances to end his life. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of Shabharinath to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The police are yet find out the reason behind the suicide.

It is reported that that the staff grew suspicious after Shabharinath was not responding to door knocks by the staff and they dialed up the police and informed about the incident. The police broke the door open and was shock to see Shabharinath dead in the room. A case has been registered and an investigation underway.