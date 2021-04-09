Man force daughters to consume pesticide, attempts suicide in Sangareddy

After a tiff with his wife, a man forced his two minor daughter to consume soft drink mixed with pesticide and later he attempted suicide by consuming the same drink. The incident took place at Atmakur village in Sadasivapet mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday night.

While the man's younger daughter died, his elder daughter and himself were in critical condition. They were undergoing treatment at the district government general hospital.

According to the Sadasivpet police, the man is said to have quarrelled with his wife whom he married seven years ago and resorted to the extreme step after his wife left for her parents' home in Hyderabad.

The police said that the man was depressed after his wife left him and made his two daughters consume the soft drink mixed with pesticides. On Friday morning, neighbours found the father and daughters' unconscious and shifted them to hospital after informing the police.

The police registered a case and took up the investigation.