Man found dead under suspicious circumstances

Narayanpet: A man was found dead in suspicious circumstances on Kosgi Potireddypally highway of Narayanpet district on Tuesday. According to Kosgi police, the deceased has been identified as Mohan Reddy (42), a resident of Salkarpet village of Gandeed mandal.

"We received information that a person seen lying beside his bike in the bushes near the Kosgi-Potireddypadu village. Though we first suspected that the man might have died in a road accident, upon studying spot, we came to a conclusion that the man might have had died due to other reasons and might have been thrown in the bushes by someone to create the scene of an accident.

We have registered a case of suspicious death and investigating the matter," said the Kosgi police. The dead body of the deceased person was shifted to Kosgi government hospital for post-mortem.