AIMIM leader hacked to death in Hyderabad

In a suspected case of revenge killing, a man was hacked to death in broad daylight here at Mailardevpally on Thursday noon. He was identified as Asad Khan (40).

Asad Khan, a resident of Mailardevpally was going on a two-wheeler when a group of assailants ambushed him with weapons near a function hall on Shastripuram road. The group fled the spot after attacking him and passersby shifted him to Osmania General Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Mailardevpally police took up investigation and said that Asad Khan was earlier arrested for his involvement in the murder of one Amjad Khan. They suspected that the supporters of Amjad Khan might have murdered Asad.

The police are verifying the CCTV footage at the area.