Man held for sexual assault and death of his step-daughter

Nizamabad: A man identified as Govind Rao, who had gone absconding after the death of his minor step-daughter in Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on October 20, was arrested on Saturday. Police revealed that Rao had sexually assaulted the child and after she fell unconscious, took her to hospital, where she died. He fled the spot, and when he returned to his village in Dharmaram on Saturday, was arrested.

According to police, Govind Rao had his step-daughter to a doctor in the evening of October 20 and while returning he sexually assaulted her near Mentrajpally village. The minor child could not bear the assault and fell unconscious. Rao first took her to the Nizamabad government hospital, where he was advised to take her to Niloufer Hospital, where she died.

After Rao went absconding, his wife lodged a complaint with the Dichpally police stating that her daughter was missing. The sequence of events unravelled after Rao was nabbed on Saturday at Dharmaram.