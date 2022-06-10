Man killed on spot in road mishap

Medak: In an unfortunate mishap, a 34-year-old man identified as Srisailam was killed in a road accident that took place at Vadiyaram village in Chegunta Mandal on Friday.

According to the sources, Srisailam of Bagirathapally village in Kamareddy district along with two other friends reached Vadiyaram in search of a job in local industries. The mishap rook place after he was crossing the busy NH-44 when a car mowed him down. He died on the spot.

Srisailam was survived by wife and a two-year-old son. Chegunta Police have registered a case and the body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

Earlier in the day, a 11-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed after an unknown vehicle ran over them while they were crossing the road near AG College at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

The victims were udnetified as V Bhavani (11), a school student and P Venkatamma (60), a construction worker from Venkateshwara Colony in Budwel in Rajendranagar.

According to the police, around 10.30pm, the two were crossing the road near the New Bridge at AG College to proceed to their home in Budwel, when the unknown vehicle proceeding from Shamshabad towards Aramghar hit them.

While Bhavani died on the spot, Venkatamma succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital later in the night.

The Rajendranagar police are investigating the case.